Greatmark Investment Partners Increased Target Com (TGT) Holding By $9.40 Million; Senior Housing Properties Trusthares OF (SNH) Shorts Raised By 10.73%

Senior Housing Properties Trusthares OF (NASDAQ:SNH) had an increase of 10.73% in short interest. SNH's SI was 5.35 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.73% from 4.83M shares previously. With 3.31 million avg volume, 2 days are for Senior Housing Properties Trusthares OF (NASDAQ:SNH)'s short sellers to cover SNH's short positions. The SI to Senior Housing Properties Trusthares OF's float is 2.28%. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 547,744 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased Target Corp Com (TGT) stake by 14689.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc acquired 117,519 shares as Target Corp Com (TGT)'s stock rose 14.18%. The Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 118,319 shares with $9.50 million value, up from 800 last quarter. Target Corp Com now has $42.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.8. About 2.29 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Five Star Senior Living Inc. Announces its Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire" published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Imagine Owning Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) While The Price Tanked 66% – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Senior Housing Properties Trust shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company owns 73,852 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 65,851 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 41,182 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 170,705 shares. Lakeview Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 11,440 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 375 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Legg Mason owns 2.18% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 2,415 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 97,163 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 83,159 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 351,874 shares. Washington Tru Bank invested in 6 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). 47,183 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 1.77 million shares.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust , primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. It has a 24.3 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 23. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. Credit Suisse maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Target Stock Could See a Bounce Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019.