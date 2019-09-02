Greatmark Investment Partners Holds Stake in Qualcomm Com (QCOM); Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Its Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Stake by $409,520 as Stock Price Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS ITS ONLY CORRESPONDENCE WITH CFIUS “WAS IN RESPONSE TO CFIUS INQUIRIES ABOUT BROADCOM’S NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO THE QUALCOMM BOARD”; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 25,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The hedge fund held 423,405 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, down from 449,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 443,435 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.55 million for 12.35 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Lc has 198,843 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 30,000 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 417,415 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Company has invested 0.02% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.24% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Raymond James Financial Advisors accumulated 0% or 32,262 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 11,236 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 22.38 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp owns 304,128 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 116,236 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust stated it has 63,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 279,283 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md by 180,420 shares to 530,420 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 517,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED).

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Llc invested in 0.07% or 199,085 shares. Noesis Mangement stated it has 124,695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust reported 873 shares. Sprucegrove Mngmt Ltd reported 1.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 12,596 shares. Peoples Svcs Corporation holds 0.24% or 8,346 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has invested 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 325,000 shares. Scotia invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Raymond James has 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.23 million shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability invested in 225,793 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.39 million shares. Amica Retiree Med has 0.32% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tradition Capital Lc reported 20,445 shares.