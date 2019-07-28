Greatmark Investment Partners Holding in Target Com (TGT) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; As Abiomed (ABMD) Market Valuation Declined, Navellier & Associates Upped Its Position

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 23,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $272.66. About 281,843 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 14689.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 117,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,319 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 1,500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Weiss Multi owns 0.09% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 12,500 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Tru stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford And Company holds 0.34% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital holds 0.03% or 9,175 shares. Parsec Management has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Castleark Management Limited Liability Company holds 95,233 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 178,396 shares. 1,803 are held by National Asset Incorporated. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 31,001 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0% or 5 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0.49% stake. Blackrock holds 3.10 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 229,537 shares to 22,195 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgt Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 59,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,040 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $17.71 million activity.