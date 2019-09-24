Greatmark Investment Partners Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Has Lowered by $456,323 as Valuation Rose; Community Financial Services Group Boosted Whirlpool (WHR) Holding by $308,140

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.44. About 399,461 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $292.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 12,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,981 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hrt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,464 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 779 shares. Nuwave Investment Lc invested in 0% or 19 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp invested in 0.02% or 50,767 shares. Cardinal Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.83% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 58,860 shares. 600 are owned by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 16,731 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 9,545 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated invested in 21,146 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 2,426 are owned by Contravisory Invest Management. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 3,879 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 237,319 are owned by Markel. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool: An Interesting Stock For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $334.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 11,840 shares to 149,530 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 2.27M shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 2.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.66M shares. 19,532 are held by Wedgewood Pa. Argyle holds 80,108 shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. 26,985 are owned by Guardian Mgmt. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 191,944 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. 4,950 were reported by Bluefin Trading. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc reported 43,000 shares stake. Next Century Growth Ltd Llc holds 42,097 shares. Mrj Capital holds 51,541 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 151,900 shares. Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Lc Nj holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,660 shares. Rockland Trust holds 161,705 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).