Greatmark Investment Partners Holding in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Lowered by $342,070; Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Westend Advisors Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 85,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 686,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.55B, down from 772,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 3.46M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 514,655 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,621 shares to 109,859 shares, valued at $25.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT) by 10,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest. Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Associates Ltd Com has 0.55% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 28,509 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Highlander Cap Management Ltd accumulated 2,800 shares. Ftb reported 0.06% stake. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 46,280 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 76,910 are held by Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney. Tiedemann Limited Liability holds 23,569 shares. Joho Cap Ltd reported 35,614 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 42,048 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 93,716 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Company holds 8,929 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Incorporated De holds 3.01% or 94,192 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 76,387 shares. Amica Retiree Med owns 8,750 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.99M for 20.47 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.