Greatmark Investment Partners Has Upped Stake in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) by $8.74 Million; As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Market Value Declined, Holder Westover Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake by $530,550

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 6.91M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom-Qualcomm Bid ‘So Far’ Confirms National-Security Concerns: CFIUS Letter; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Director Nominees Also Disqualified From Standing for Election to Qualcomm Board

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 173,754 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 5,329 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sol Cap reported 0.21% stake. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 11,110 shares. Finemark Bankshares Trust holds 6,129 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nbt National Bank N A Ny accumulated 46,980 shares. Torray Llc holds 0.21% or 35,673 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.36% stake. Old Second Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,027 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 4,000 shares stake. Valueworks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 142,801 shares. Moreover, Aviance Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Strategic Finance Ser Inc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Foundation owns 0.59% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 174,027 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crosslink Cap accumulated 58,590 shares or 1.97% of the stock. 146,387 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 6,343 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 2,681 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 3,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 32,677 are held by Bahl Gaynor Incorporated. 3,839 are held by Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Co. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 210,534 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Old National Bancorp In has 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 2,912 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,070 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 0.24% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 587,499 shares. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 9,725 shares.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.84 million for 62.88 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.