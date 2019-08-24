Greatmark Investment Partners Has Upped By $316,535 Its Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Holding; Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed By $15.61 Million Its Transcanada (TRP) Holding

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) stake by 13.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc acquired 5,365 shares as Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 43,895 shares with $2.63 million value, up from 38,530 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp Com now has $30.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 14.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 354,847 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 2.17M shares with $97.68 million value, down from 2.53M last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $45.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 1.16 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,726 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co owns 89,889 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.93% or 1.25 million shares. Shell Asset Management holds 42,160 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 0.15% or 5.36 million shares. Cadence Management Limited Com invested 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 991,360 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 88,806 shares. Viking Fund Lc owns 2.31% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 155,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 323,379 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance owns 233,326 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Management owns 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,814 shares. Old Point Tru & Fin Svcs N A invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 65.71% above currents $45.76 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, June 11.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Tallgrass Energy Lp stake by 235,361 shares to 1.28M valued at $32.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 75,800 shares and now owns 420,382 shares. Willscot Corp was raised too.