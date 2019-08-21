Greatmark Investment Partners Has Raised Its Stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by $802,974 as Shares Rose; Elm Ridge Management Has Lowered Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake by $722,706 as Market Valuation Declined

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 240,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 746,226 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 987,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.005. About 6.17 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 81,287 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 74,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $115.6. About 1.20 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 601,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And owns 28,377 shares. Sei has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 72,000 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru stated it has 1,320 shares. Teton Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Nomura Holding holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 43,522 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Meyer Handelman Commerce holds 0.01% or 44,800 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). First Manhattan invested in 800 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability stated it has 16,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 112,058 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 503,672 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was bought by Restrepo William J.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defying shareholders, Nabors keep Crane on its board – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.