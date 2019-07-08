Greatmark Investment Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Marathon Pete Com (MPC) as Market Valuation Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Lifted Stake by $1.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,895 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 38,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 646,345 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 72,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,902 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 266,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 8.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 29,694 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 3,000 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.29% or 2.91 million shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 180,688 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Company holds 473,748 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank & Comm has invested 0.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 11.97M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 16,513 are owned by Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Co owns 33,167 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And Llc owns 642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 270,585 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust holds 1.12 million shares. Coastline Tru invested in 0.4% or 96,408 shares. 527 are held by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,262 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has 5.06M shares. United Fire Grp Inc invested in 1.44% or 140,000 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.03 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aqr Lc reported 1.87M shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 11,111 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shelton Capital Management stated it has 10,690 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York has 2.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 468,745 were reported by Regentatlantic Cap.