Greatmark Investment Partners Has Raised Holding in Lowes Cos Com (LOW) by $336,900; Lee Enterprises (LEE) Holding Has Upped by Cannell Capital Llc

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 3,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 67,647 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.83 million, up from 64,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.025. About 70,790 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc has 5,008 shares. 2.77 million were reported by Charles Schwab Advisory. Granite Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,000 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Com has 1.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Addenda Capital Incorporated reported 25,949 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. First Business Incorporated accumulated 7,709 shares. Nordea Invest Management accumulated 628,210 shares. Advisors Cap Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 56,904 shares. Connors Investor Ser holds 1.66% or 124,299 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Estabrook reported 435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Echo Street holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 439,022 shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.03% or 3,740 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors owns 15,711 shares. Benin Management Corp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,180 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.