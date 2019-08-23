Greatmark Investment Partners Has Lowered Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Position by $342,070; Stock Price Rose; Knightsbridge Asset Management Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Cut as Stock Rose

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.11 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 951,189 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,284 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Ltd. Da Davidson holds 2,836 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Convergence Limited Com reported 14,540 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 498,517 shares stake. C World Wide Grp Hldgs A S has invested 0.19% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 12.82M shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 12.91 million shares or 5.34% of the stock. 1.17 million are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 7,607 shares. Fmr Lc has 0.15% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 8,378 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.01% or 145 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 176,954 shares.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,148 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,430 shares to 110,686 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 20,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR).