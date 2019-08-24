Greatmark Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake; Connors Investor Services Has Trimmed Its Holding in Wells Fargo (WFC) by $1.22 Million

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threatens Former Ally Qualcomm; 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 25,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 257,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 282,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Warren Buffett Doubled Down on BofA Even More Over Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying Season For A Wells Fargo Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 19,240 shares to 173,357 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB).

