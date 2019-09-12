Greatmark Investment Partners Has Lifted By $336,900 Its Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Holding; Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Its Hill Intl Com (HIL) Stake

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) stake by 5.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc acquired 3,369 shares as Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 67,647 shares with $6.83 million value, up from 64,278 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc Com now has $87.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 705,747 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) stake by 28.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 485,141 shares as Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL)’s stock rose 19.77%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.21 million shares with $3.28 million value, down from 1.70 million last quarter. Hill Intl Inc Com now has $164.76 million valuation. It closed at $2.94 lastly. It is down 42.20% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 09/03/2018 – HILL INTL, HOLDER ENGINE CAPITAL ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONALHOLDER ANCORA BOOSTED STAKE TO ~5.4%; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 18/04/2018 – Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $1.85 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Weintraub Todd E, worth $11,100 on Monday, May 13. CHADWICK JAMES M had bought 83,966 shares worth $215,185 on Wednesday, May 22. Sgro David had bought 63,000 shares worth $140,560.

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. Selects Consortium led by Hill International as Designer and Project Manager for Major Port Expansion Works – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING — Hill International Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hill International Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill International Consolidates Eastern Europe Presence With new Local Roads Improvement Project in the Republic of Moldova – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Prtn Ltd has invested 0.07% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 25,955 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 99,700 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Bulldog Invsts Lc reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Morgan Stanley stated it has 8,653 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 30,535 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt accumulated 246,145 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 2.10 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). 192,749 were reported by Blackrock. Kokino Ltd has 283,714 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Vanguard Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 629,599 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Legacy Acquisition stake by 62,000 shares to 154,984 valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Central Secs Corp Com (NYSEMKT:CET) stake by 15,038 shares and now owns 359,919 shares. Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) was raised too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,765 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Schulhoff And Inc holds 0.27% or 5,206 shares in its portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.06% or 25,526 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 45,962 shares. Verus Financial Partners accumulated 9,766 shares. First Republic Management reported 621,393 shares. Alberta Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Horrell Cap invested in 1.53% or 31,087 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.64% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Salem Counselors reported 2.39% stake. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 15,300 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.26% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energyâ€™s stock swings lower, but analysts are upbeat on debt-for-stock swap – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Lowe’s has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $118.14’s average target is 2.74% above currents $114.99 stock price. Lowe’s had 17 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. Citigroup maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $127 target. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22.