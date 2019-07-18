Greatmark Investment Partners Has Increased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake; Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Position By $3.09 Million

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) stake by 9.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc acquired 7,234 shares as United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 81,287 shares with $9.08 million value, up from 74,053 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc Cl B now has $88.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 95,945 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) stake by 60.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 154,735 shares as Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 102,698 shares with $2.05M value, down from 257,433 last quarter. Tpg Specialty Lending Inc now has $1.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 30,997 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard, California-based fund reported 3,527 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 373,944 shares stake. Private Wealth Advsr owns 2,766 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr accumulated 40,970 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 2,297 are held by At Retail Bank. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2,689 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 13,416 shares. 14,797 were accumulated by Of Toledo Na Oh. Qci Asset New York invested in 1.09% or 99,175 shares. 6,302 are owned by Putnam Ltd Liability. Beese Fulmer Investment Management has invested 0.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Chilton Com Lc reported 33,137 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Assoc has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Duff Phelps Investment Management has 7,320 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.56 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $30.37M for 10.55 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.