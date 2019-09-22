Greatmark Investment Partners Has Increased Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Position; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Raised By $4.11 Million Its Ross Stores (ROST) Holding

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 7.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc acquired 41,496 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 572,643 shares with $56.76 million value, up from 531,147 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $38.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.55% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 4.64M shares traded or 119.49% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) stake by 47.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc acquired 20,635 shares as Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 64,530 shares with $3.61M value, up from 43,895 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp Com now has $36.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 6.11 million shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Ishares (IWD) stake by 4,896 shares to 33,103 valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity (VSS) stake by 7,564 shares and now owns 1,857 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $93 lowest target. $107’s average target is 2.15% above currents $104.75 stock price. Ross Stores had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Robert W. Baird. Telsey Advisory downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11400 target in Friday, August 23 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.