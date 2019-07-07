Greatmark Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by $342,070; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Rose, Usa Financial Portformulas Lifted by $390,698 Its Stake

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 710,361 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 6,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,015 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 90,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,236 shares to 15,892 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 23,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,503 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 1.81% or 126,411 shares in its portfolio. 18,311 are owned by Knott David M. World Asset Management Incorporated owns 292,446 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Barnett Comm stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ferguson Wellman Management Inc holds 0.83% or 412,946 shares. Cape Ann Commercial Bank has invested 0.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,288 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt owns 110,322 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt owns 28,321 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Capital Limited Co reported 165,694 shares. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Consulate Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,810 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 98,418 are held by Fulton National Bank Na. 55,769 are held by Essex.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48M for 13.58 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Drug distributors rally after fresh round of price hikes from makers – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Are the Best Marijuana Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CGI Inc. (GIB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,272 shares to 153,872 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 5,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,895 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).