Greatmark Investment Partners Has Cut Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Position By $342,070; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Lifted Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Holding By $313,235

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Armstrong World Industries (AWI) stake by 11328.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 3,965 shares as Armstrong World Industries (AWI)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 4,000 shares with $318,000 value, up from 35 last quarter. Armstrong World Industries now has $4.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.12. About 7,086 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) stake by 55.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 3,500 shares with $278,000 value, down from 7,830 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp Com now has $17.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.46. About 40,304 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 7,234 shares to 81,287 valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 6,705 shares and now owns 24,322 shares. Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is 4.19% above currents $84.46 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co reported 13,323 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 0.1% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 8,670 shares. Us Bankshares De invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 392,400 are held by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp. Golden Gate Private Equity holds 62,000 shares. Glenmede Na has 417 shares. Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc holds 626,568 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 23,815 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 300,012 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer International Grp holds 1,005 shares. Cordasco Fin reported 123 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 7,169 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.05% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 27,250 shares. Element Cap Management Llc reported 86,566 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 3,254 shares to 293,522 valued at $49.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Etf Etf (EFA) stake by 5,174 shares and now owns 126,789 shares. Artisan Partners Asset Ma (NYSE:APAM) was reduced too.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. sold $33.40 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Armstrong World Indus has $11000 highest and $87 lowest target. $104.75’s average target is 13.71% above currents $92.12 stock price. Armstrong World Indus had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Thursday, May 9. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $9200 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Thursday, June 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $11000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 30.