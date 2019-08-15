Greatmark Investment Partners Cut Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Stake by $342,070; Market Valuation Rose; Applied Matls (AMAT) Position Held by Hennessy Advisors Inc

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 223,477 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 13,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 70,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 57,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.46M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34,700 shares to 75,700 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,300 were reported by Global Endowment Limited Partnership. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 6,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Regions Fincl reported 91,370 shares. Franklin has 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.56M shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% or 7,239 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T owns 15,830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.67% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 9,595 were accumulated by Williams Jones & Associate Lc. Pennsylvania has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Welch Forbes Ltd invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Susquehanna Interest Group Llp invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 2,909 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 216,338 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 14,428 were reported by Regentatlantic.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Forget the yield curve, hereâ€™s who will prevent the U.S. from entering a recession – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Applied Materials Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Applied Materials (AMAT) to Conviction Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Semiconductor Short Sellers Hike Their Bets – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 117,519 shares to 118,319 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 20,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “RayJay: Walgreens Could Acquire Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen – Benzinga” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmerisourceBergen up 2% premarket on Q2 beat; raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.