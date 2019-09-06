Greatmark Investment Partners Continues to Hold Stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS); As Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Redmond Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $421,122

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 81,287 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 74,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $120.52. About 611,755 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 1.67M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard stated it has 3,527 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback LP has invested 0.66% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rnc Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.1% or 270,154 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt reported 37,850 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raymond James Financial invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Seabridge Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 30,133 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd reported 8,664 shares stake. Pinnacle Fincl holds 46,408 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.1% or 196,942 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 12,775 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp owns 144,925 shares. 7,235 are owned by First In. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,202 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability has invested 1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Chem Natl Bank holds 0.12% or 26,575 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 46,000 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors has invested 0.2% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kistler invested in 0.02% or 1,135 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 267,542 shares. E&G Advisors LP holds 0.19% or 10,900 shares. 15,000 are owned by Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Llc. Nine Masts Cap owns 0.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 3,403 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The New York-based Cibc World Corp has invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oppenheimer & Com reported 77,443 shares stake. Holderness Invs Co holds 90,709 shares. Cohen Management holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 194,450 shares.