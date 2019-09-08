Greatmark Investment Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Coherent Com (COHR); Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) Shares Declined While Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted Stake by $409,164

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 4,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 25,153 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 20,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondell Basell Industry for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.41M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc Com (COHR) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 24,322 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 17,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $7.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

