Greatmark Investment Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Qualcomm Com (QCOM); As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Parkwood Raised Position by $408,114

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56M shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – TREASURY’S MNUCHIN SAYS PREPARED TO USE CFIUS POWER TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY IN QUALCOMM-BROADCOM REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc holds 0.19% or 403,569 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management accumulated 126,365 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd, North Dakota-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 1.90 million shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability reported 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 670,193 shares stake. 60,350 are owned by Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 233,973 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 192,146 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 38,600 shares. Jag Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 22,865 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 25,876 were reported by Leisure Capital. Huntington Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 96,062 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 1.36 million shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co holds 21,289 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 373,910 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Lc New York has 2,245 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,537 shares. 15 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Signaturefd Limited Co owns 1,984 shares. Scott And Selber holds 1.33% or 10,344 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 535 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Fjarde Ap holds 62,026 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.79% or 55,941 shares. 199,667 were accumulated by Glynn Lc. Pier Limited Co has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 9,527 shares. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 25,209 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 14,004 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,086 shares to 55,785 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,404 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

