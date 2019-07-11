Greatmark Investment Partners Boosted Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake; Camelot Portfolios Has Boosted Its Holding in Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) as Stock Price Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.52. About 5.17 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 6445.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 128,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 449,517 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL CEO T.V. NARENDRAN SPEAKS IN MUMBAI; 26/03/2018 – TATA METALIKS LTD TMET.NS SAYS PARTS OF OPS AT KHARAGPUR PLANT WILL GET IMPACTED DUE TO PLANNED SHUTDOWN; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES EXEC SAYS CO SEES GROWTH MOMENTUM IN RETAIL COMING BACK VERY STRONGLY IN THE NEXT QUARTERS; 23/03/2018 – TATA POWER: PACT RELATED TO DEMERGER OF TATA COMM. SURPLUS LAND; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL INCOME FROM OPS 912.79 BLN RUPEES VS 787.47 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL: TO HOLD 72.7% STAKE IN BHUSHAN STEEL; 06/03/2018 – SEBI: DIRECTIONS IN MATTER OF TATA MOTORS LIMITED – MAR 06, 201; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS SAYS GOING FORWARD EXPECT EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN U.S. TO GO UP SLIGHTLY; 15/03/2018 – TATA SONS CHIEF ETHICS OFFICER MUKUND RAJAN TO LEAVE; 30/03/2018 – Business Std.in: Renaissance to challenge decision on Vedanta, Tata Steel eligibility

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 28,790 shares. M Hldg reported 4,786 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Company reported 102,238 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 283,927 shares. Guardian Trust has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.22 million shares. Pillar Pacific Capital holds 33,150 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 207,721 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough Company has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 0.14% or 4,670 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Company holds 11,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Investment Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 40,159 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 39,990 shares. Sfe Counsel has 116,716 shares for 3% of their portfolio.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.