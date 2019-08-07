Greatmark Investment Partners Boosted Its Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Stake by $316,535; Market Valuation Declined; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Increased Its Position by $321,214

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 3,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 276,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60 million, up from 273,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $79.26. About 408,691 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 43,895 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 38,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 8.06M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co owns 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 2,517 shares. 37,191 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Advisory Ser Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 99 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Centurylink Investment Management has invested 0.24% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Blackrock invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,811 shares. 80,158 are owned by Victory Capital Mngmt. Horizon Invs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,425 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 6,922 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 358,267 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 347,060 were reported by Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 2,276 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 198,471 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assets Keep Fleeing Affiliated Managers Group – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Names Jay C. Horgen as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.