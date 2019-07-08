Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) EPS Estimated At $0.80; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $0.80 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.56% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. GWB’s profit would be $45.56 million giving it 11.23 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Great Western Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 10,074 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 104 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 87 cut down and sold positions in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 55.70 million shares, up from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 66 Increased: 59 New Position: 45.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into InVitae Corporation (NVTA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Great Western Bancorp, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 75,008 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 19,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 2.49 million shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 205,260 shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 313,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Company owns 434,483 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 95 shares. First Advsrs L P invested in 0% or 39,493 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 100,241 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 9,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 1.31M shares stake. Dubuque Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 297 shares. Ellington Grp accumulated 6,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 7.39% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for 1.32 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 655,021 shares or 6.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodnow Investment Group Llc has 5.32% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Virginia-based Capital Management Corp Va has invested 4.71% in the stock. American Financial Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 913,049 shares.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 55,739 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 21/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod, sources say [19:31 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Br; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST 1Q REV. $665.4M, EST. $659.6M

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) 21% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Behalf of Shareholders – Business Wire” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Broadcast Group Investigative Reporters And Editors Honored At 2019 IRE Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.