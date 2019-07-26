Great Western Bancorp (GWB) to pay $0.30 on Aug 23, 2019; YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (YRAIF) Shorts Down By 7.41%

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) is expected to pay $0.30 on Aug 23, 2019. (NYSE:GWB) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Great Western Bancorp Inc’s current price of $33.45 translates into 0.90% yield. Great Western Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 353,311 shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN PROCEEDING WELL DESPITE SOME TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YRAIF) had a decrease of 7.41% in short interest. YRAIF’s SI was 2.04M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.41% from 2.20M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 20383 days are for YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YRAIF)’s short sellers to cover YRAIF’s short positions. It closed at $46.06 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Yara International ASA provides industrial and environmental products in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.07 billion. It operates through the Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production divisions. It has a 21.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers ammonia, urea, nitrates, and other nitrogen products; crop nutrition products, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, boron, copper, iron sulfur, manganese, molybdenum, and zinc; calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate solutions, ammonium sulfate, composite fertilizer products, and field-grade calcium nitrate fertilizers; fertigation and liquid fertilizers, including calcium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and micronutrient chelates, which are used in drip irrigation, sprinkler systems, and pivot agriculture; and foliar products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Great Western Bancorp, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque State Bank And Trust holds 0% or 297 shares. Argi Investment Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Los Angeles Equity Rech Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 61,650 shares. Hilltop owns 6,670 shares. Amer Intl Group Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 360,493 shares or 0.11% of the stock. D E Shaw And Company Inc owns 210,499 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,725 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested in 78,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.03% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 55,604 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

