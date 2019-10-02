Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Upped Holding; Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Position in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by $408,430 as Stock Declined

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 129,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 564,357 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.16 million, up from 435,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 211,353 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div

Capital Advisors Ltd Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 79.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc sold 3,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 3.88M shares traded or 7.26% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6B to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Novartis ARROW trial to assess mechanistic superiority of direct IL-17A inhibition (Cosentyx®) over IL-23 inhibition (Tremfya®*); 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REPORTS ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA PHASE 3 RANGE STUDY; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Separate Phase 3 Study in Chronic Cluster Headache Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 18.70 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.26% stake. Orrstown Fincl holds 1,474 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & has 8,999 shares. Westwood Gp holds 3,617 shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 26,861 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,227 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 366,378 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.19% or 9,185 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 9,870 were reported by Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Com. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 2.07% or 165,898 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates invested in 4,349 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. Shares for $24.44 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Friday, September 20.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,050 shares to 6,410 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT).

