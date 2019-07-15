Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Shareholder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lifted Holding; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Value Declined, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lifted Holding

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 646,687 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.75M, up from 640,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 651,494 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 59.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 162,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 434,483 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, up from 272,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 88,761 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN PROCEEDING WELL DESPITE SOME TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 25,868 shares to 503,120 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 77,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,766 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 55,604 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 480 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York reported 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 196,400 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Art Limited Liability holds 18,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Macquarie Group Inc holds 4.33M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv reported 2,400 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 100,241 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Lpl Lc stated it has 13,108 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 60,418 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 58,100 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 107,750 shares to 32,350 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 18,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,938 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

