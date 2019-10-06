Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Holder Mairs & Power Raised Position; Carmignac Gestion Increased Tiffany & Co (TIF) Holding by $89.70 Million; Stock Declined

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 964,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.11 million, up from 659,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 1.70M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 136,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.97 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 206,820 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN PROCEEDING WELL DESPITE SOME TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 733,565 shares to 500,852 shares, valued at $86.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S.A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 75,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,968 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Tiffany & Co. Faces Serious Challenges in Hong Kong – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tiffany & Co. Stock Dropped 6.5% – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tiffany & Co. Is Interesting Here – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “$50 million hotel proposed for well-known Louisville property – Louisville Business First” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 90,440 shares to 357,513 shares, valued at $27.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 11,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,532 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey (NYSE:HSY).