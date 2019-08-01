Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Holder Mairs & Power Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.11 Million; Bank Of Montreal Has Increased W P Carey (WPC) Stake

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 132,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.08 million, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 335,665 shares traded or 3.27% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN PROCEEDING WELL DESPITE SOME TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 666.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 55,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 63,659 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 532,788 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (NYSE:HUM) by 328,632 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 317,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,880 shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt has invested 0.13% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Sei Invests reported 43,079 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma reported 2.01M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Jefferies Limited Liability holds 3,450 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.13% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 162,848 shares. M&T Bank Corporation invested in 12,999 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 63,659 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 225,247 shares. Columbia Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 12,235 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America reported 1.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Knott David M, New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Ls Advisors owns 3,248 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.98M for 10.16 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.