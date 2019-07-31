Great Western Ba (GWB) Share Value Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased by $11.08 Million Its Position; As Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Share Price Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Upped Position

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Great Western Ba (GWB) by 11402.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 357,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 360,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, up from 3,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Great Western Ba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 135,744 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 20,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,223 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 248,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 10/04/2018 – UNION BANK & TRUST REPORTS PURCHASE OF OUTFITTER ADVISORS; 18/05/2018 – CBI – FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST PROMOTER DIRECTOR OF PVT CO, OTHERS FOR CAUSING ALLEGED LOSS OF ABOUT INR 3.14 BLN TO UNION BANK OF INDIA; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 15.73 PCT VS 13.03 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 27/04/2018 – Union Bank Releases First Quarter Earnings and Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SMA2 OUTSTANDING 87.23 BLN RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SMA2 ACCOUNTS ARE 2.7 PCT OF TOTAL BOOK; 06/03/2018 GUIDANCE: UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR REGS AT MS+140AREA; 29/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Xenith Bank; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 8.42 PCT VS 6.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Union Bank of India plans to auction loans worth 59 bln rupees – Economic Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial N (NYSE:CNHI) by 561,734 shares to 253,180 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 25,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,837 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 237,380 shares to 143,540 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 112,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,835 shares, and cut its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

