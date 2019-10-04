Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) Analysts See $0.75 EPS; The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. T_GWO’s profit would be $696.64 million giving it 10.13 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. It closed at $30.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Go-Ahead Group The PLC (LON:GOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Go-Ahead Group The PLC has GBX 2290 highest and GBX 1548 lowest target. GBX 2130’s average target is 6.87% above currents GBX 1993 stock price. Go-Ahead Group The PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Tuesday, July 30 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) on Friday, June 7 with “Sector Performer” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 10 by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) on Thursday, April 11 with “Underweight” rating. See The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2010.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1930.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2260.00 New Target: GBX 2290.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1548.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1519.00 New Target: GBX 1548.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1930.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2260.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.91% or GBX 18 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1993. About 18,422 shares traded. The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company has market cap of 860.37 million GBP. It operates through three divisions: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. The firm also offers rail replacement and other contracted services.

More important recent The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) And Wondering If The 26% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s (TSE:GWO) ROE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Great-West Lifeco to release second quarter 2019 financial results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Fair Value Of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Great-West Lifeco Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $28.24 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, health, and creditor insurance products; and accumulation and annuity products. It has a 11.8 P/E ratio. It also provides employer-sponsored retirement savings plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options, and education services; and fund management, investment, and advisory services.