Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) Analysts See $0.75 EPS; ROOTS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (RROTF) Shorts Down By 10.54%

Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. T_GWO’s profit would be $696.62M giving it 10.61 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 159,835 shares traded. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ROOTS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had a decrease of 10.54% in short interest. RROTF’s SI was 61,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.54% from 68,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 611 days are for ROOTS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:RROTF)’s short sellers to cover RROTF’s short positions. It closed at $1.7362 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Great-West Lifeco Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $29.57 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, health, and creditor insurance products; and accumulation and annuity products. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. It also provides employer-sponsored retirement savings plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options, and education services; and fund management, investment, and advisory services.

More notable recent Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s (TSE:GWO) ROE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s (TSE:GWO) 5.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Great-West Lifeco to release second quarter 2019 financial results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.