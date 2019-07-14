Great West Life Assurance Company Upped Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holding By $626,220; Hood River Capital Management Has Increased Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Holding

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) stake by 33.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 498,697 shares as Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)’s stock declined 5.39%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.98 million shares with $27.92 million value, up from 1.48M last quarter. Select Medical Holdings Corp now has $2.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 230,804 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) stake by 57.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 29,820 shares as Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)’s stock declined 37.31%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 81,785 shares with $1.79M value, up from 51,965 last quarter. Renewable Energy Group Inc now has $586.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 421,217 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.71 million were reported by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Com. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 0.01% or 925,905 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 25,946 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 76,830 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 439,185 shares. 142,803 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Par Cap, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 567,708 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 166,034 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Numerixs Invest Technology accumulated 9,122 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 25,000 shares. Sei Investments invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 18,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Select Medical had 2 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Monday, February 25 report. JMP Securities upgraded the shares of SEM in report on Friday, May 17 to “Market Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Eldorado Resort (NASDAQ:ERI) stake by 447,009 shares to 1.28 million valued at $59.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 38,214 shares and now owns 1.02M shares. Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 98,203 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 13,900 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 34,698 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 121,220 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management Inc invested in 0.13% or 488,104 shares. Private Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 1,648 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 14,445 shares. Psagot House Ltd holds 0% or 1,207 shares in its portfolio. Art Limited Company holds 0.03% or 19,494 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 67,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 137,727 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co holds 420,390 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 222,424 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, June 24.