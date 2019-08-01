Great West Life Assurance Company Upped Position in Goldcorp New (GG) as Market Value Were Volatile; Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined While Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Upped Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 26.94 million shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 227,999 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5.59 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.73 million, up from 5.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) stated it has 1.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 2.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 68,950 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And has 142,077 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested in 14,102 shares. Spc Financial Incorporated reported 9,695 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 5,197 shares. Meyer Handelman Com invested in 3.14% or 1.45M shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited holds 0.19% or 28,452 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smithfield Trust invested in 0.51% or 111,646 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Com reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Inr Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Frontier Invest Management invested in 0.1% or 37,515 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,560 shares to 71,378 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 11,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,627 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

