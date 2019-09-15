Great West Life Assurance Company Upped Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Position by $2.37 Million as Stock Declined; Edgepoint Investment Group Lifted Its Stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) as Market Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 19,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 5.52 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.65 million, up from 5.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corp. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 358,439 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS)

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 27.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 84,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 390,894 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.13M, up from 306,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.66M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 119,040 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 37,169 shares. 6,217 are owned by Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 222,828 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 67,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Channing Cap Ltd holds 0.35% or 169,018 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Capital Management Llc, Texas-based fund reported 8,903 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 91,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 768,933 shares. Jbf Cap has 0.97% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.17% or 510,815 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Inc has 52,804 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 101,560 shares. 500 are owned by Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 259,378 shares to 696,483 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

