Great West Life Assurance Company Trimmed Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding by $7.94 Million as Valuation Declined; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Position Maintained by Armistice Capital Llc

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 1028% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 182,657 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 90.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 495,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 51,774 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, down from 547,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.69M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 149,809 shares to 805,733 shares, valued at $60.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 28,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.

