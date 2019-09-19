Great West Life Assurance Company Trimmed Its Torchmark (TMK) Position; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering PACCAR (PCAR)

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 0.82% above currents $70.75 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the shares of PCAR in report on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. See PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.75. About 1.04M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.51 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV), PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) – “Moving Forward, We Will Be Building Vehicles On Top Of Computers” – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: PM, DHR, PCAR, CERN, DVN – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

