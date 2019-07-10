Great West Life Assurance Company Trimmed Its Holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by $11.03 Million as Stock Rose; Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered Its Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stake by $3.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 103,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,156 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 170,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 2.50 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,556 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 996,939 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 3,948 shares to 37,221 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 442,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advisors invested in 0.07% or 255,870 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 16,456 shares. Cypress Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,227 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested in 0.12% or 94,820 shares. Smith Moore And Com has invested 0.13% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ckw Gru invested in 7,230 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability holds 8.17% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 7.18 million shares. Burney Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,241 shares. 12,635 are owned by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 3,358 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested in 11,690 shares. Gagnon Securities Lc has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 309,527 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.52 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 71,662 shares to 320,415 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 291,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 379,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 117,748 shares. State Street owns 2.73 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Sei Invs Communications has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 120,295 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 79,117 shares. Motco reported 1,580 shares stake. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 157,914 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 64,185 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 12,260 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Power Limited invested in 35,200 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 49,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 1,006 shares.

