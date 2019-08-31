Great West Life Assurance Company Stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Upped by $5.10 Million as Stock Value Rose; Renaissance Investment Group Has Upped Stake in Intl Business Machines I (IBM)

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 31,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 146,389 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94M, up from 115,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.67. About 1.14M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL

