Great West Life Assurance Company Stake in Bce (BCE) Has Upped by $6.58 Million; As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Value Declined, Vanguard Group Lowered Its Position by $23.45 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 149,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 7.93M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350.87M, up from 7.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 409,828 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 44.31 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679.75 million, down from 45.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/05/2018 – NOVOLEX TO BUY WADDINGTON GROUP FROM NEWELL BRANDS; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newell Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWL); 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video)

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 69,553 shares to 977,339 shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 41,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,565 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Inc has 14,985 shares. Stifel owns 209,332 shares. Korea holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 55,500 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Comerica Retail Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Connecticut-based Ellington Group Lc has invested 0.09% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Symons Cap Mngmt accumulated 3.5% or 529,745 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 16,819 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advsrs Cap Management Limited Co invested in 558,353 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt has 60,686 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 141,140 shares. 539,840 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 157,452 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group holds 0% or 154,082 shares in its portfolio.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 670,976 shares to 23.00 million shares, valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 42,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).