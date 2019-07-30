Great West Life Assurance Company Raised Its Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by $1.33 Million; Ameriprise Financial Has Increased Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Stake by $2.46 Million; Stock Value Declined

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 28,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,671 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.94 million, up from 185,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 1.02M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 94,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 345,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 215,260 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: PPC, QCOM, ETFC – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Increased An Energizing 117% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Low Trading to Hurt E*TRADE Financial’s (ETFC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 76,409 shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $214.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 835,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Chersi Robert J bought $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 2,200 shares. Shares for $2.17 million were sold by Roessner Karl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications reported 58,757 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Partners, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,748 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communications owns 27,988 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Com has 1% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Lpl Lc has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 46,471 shares. Harris Associates LP holds 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 26,825 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 8,831 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Stanley Cap Lc, Texas-based fund reported 156,861 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 42,921 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cleararc Capital holds 0.05% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 5,966 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 111 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Chevy Chase owns 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 205,395 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Llc has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,733 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 66,229 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 741,207 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 33,781 shares. Parkside Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 148 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 233 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 10,833 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 367,100 shares. Paloma Management Company holds 17,369 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 97,031 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 46,313 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).