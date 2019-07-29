Great West Life Assurance Company Raised Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $7.75 Million; Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Prudential Plc Cut Stake by $1.35 Million as Market Value Declined

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 169,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,512 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $562,000, down from 233,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 13.02M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 31,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.49M, up from 88,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.71 million shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. The insider Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock or 2,031 shares. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of stock or 6,884 shares. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 39,261 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has 23,818 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.29% or 10,668 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Capital Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 957 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). New York-based Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Us Fincl Bank De invested in 231,382 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hightower Ltd has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 165,368 shares. Bloom Tree Limited Liability owns 85,912 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 0.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 52,411 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability reported 3,133 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 528,387 shares. Navellier & Assocs, Nevada-based fund reported 24,426 shares. Hrt Financial Llc owns 4,159 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 28,503 shares to 422,257 shares, valued at $25.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 187,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,050 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 169,129 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,800 are held by Nomura Asset Communication. Black Diamond Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 58.81% or 6.80M shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 97,420 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 84,395 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.55% or 128,100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 180,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Management Com has 16,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gramercy Funds Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc stated it has 15,000 shares. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 333,809 shares. Automobile Association reported 1.88M shares. 50,275 were reported by Gam Holdg Ag. Somerset Management Llp has 8.29% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 4.48 million shares.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 30,850 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $134.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Sthn Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

