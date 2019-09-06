Great West Life Assurance Company Raised Its Holding in Ally Finl (ALLY) by $2.96 Million; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Maple Capital Management Boosted Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $127.17. About 1.43 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 109,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 576,320 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 466,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 2.36 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 568,472 shares to 867,395 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 94,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,691 shares, and cut its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group I.

