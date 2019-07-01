Great West Life Assurance Company Position in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Lowered as Share Price Declined; Rudman Errol M Cut Its Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $4.53 Million

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,736 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.20M, down from 89,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $480.68. About 175,131 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 5,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,695 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 59,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 346,749 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $566,273 activity. ZARLEY JAMES R bought $992,439 worth of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Mai Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 15,249 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.1% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 26,000 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Principal Fin Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 8.25 million shares. Sei owns 55,233 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has 11,852 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 14,242 shares. Fort LP invested in 960 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 17,068 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 523,160 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 3,835 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 42,137 shares to 232,518 shares, valued at $39.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 25,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $45.25 million for 21.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.26 million for 29.97 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% or 9,467 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 38 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 293,731 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 5,043 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 90,591 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pnc Group Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 16,202 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 149,572 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,606 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 2,700 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny holds 0.53% or 275,000 shares. Da Davidson And Communication owns 445 shares. 4,500 are owned by Korea Investment. Altarock Prtn holds 27.72% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 642,485 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 45,417 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Wynne Sarah, worth $1.26M on Thursday, February 7. Henderson Robert S sold $8.55 million worth of stock.