Great West Life Assurance Company Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) Has Lifted as Stock Rose; Harvey Investment Co Stake in Ansys (ANSS) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 20,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 600,862 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.73 million, up from 580,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.06. About 1.87 million shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 115,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01 million, down from 117,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206.56. About 472,428 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like ANSYS, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ANSS) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability Co holds 0.64% or 7,172 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp accumulated 3,136 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,739 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 2.93 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.1% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Park Avenue Secs Llc accumulated 1,196 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 22,013 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr accumulated 10,923 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Company reported 0.08% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,298 shares. M&T Financial Bank owns 13,543 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inv Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 115,448 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.88% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,240 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $41.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 316,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More important recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Management owns 8,811 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp holds 33,107 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.11% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Grp One Trading LP holds 0% or 1,001 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 470,300 shares. 2,743 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications owns 18,410 shares. Kings Point Mgmt invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The Missouri-based Century Companies has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 0.07% or 1,072 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,978 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,192 shares.