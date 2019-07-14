Great West Life Assurance Company Position In Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Was Has Increased; Osterweis Capital Management Lifted Its Bio Techne (TECH) Position by $1.49 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,935 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 37,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 92,659 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 23,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,519 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 147,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 731,553 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Net Asset Value(s); 26/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Dividend Declaration; 25/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,945 are held by Papp L Roy & Associates. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 12,517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested in 7,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.54M shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Com has invested 1.37% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Fort Limited Partnership has 0.34% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 8,523 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 124,918 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 219 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 2,169 shares. Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 27,928 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 53 shares. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Jpmorgan Chase owns 44,864 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hills Bank & Trust reported 1,216 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,655 shares to 95,080 shares, valued at $19.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 4,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,545 shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 127,326 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $51.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 94,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,691 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orinda Asset Mgmt holds 1.09% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 24,149 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.01% or 170,519 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tower Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 182,272 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 21,280 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Inc has 0% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 198,089 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.68M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 81,908 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 15,836 shares.