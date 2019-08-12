Great West Life Assurance Company Position in Carnival (CCL) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Ing Groep Nv Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $431,261

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 8,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 51,121 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 42,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 5.16 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 133,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 779,186 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.41M, up from 645,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 2.80 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Princess Cruises Announces the Addition of MedallionNetâ„¢ – the Best Wi-Fi at Sea- to Six More Ships in 2020 – GuruFocus.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Not Buying Carnival Corporation’s Recent Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Cruise Analyst Stays Bullish Amid ‘Brexit Chaos’ – Benzinga” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821.

