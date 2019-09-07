Great West Life Assurance Company Position in Acuity Brands (AYI) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined; Davidson D A & Company Boosted Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $782,986

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 23,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 189,740 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 166,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.82 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 4,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 43,580 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 39,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.84. About 326,502 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,901 shares to 19,011 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,439 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 28,000 shares to 556,237 shares, valued at $89.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 29,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 7,219 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 28,645 shares. California-based Whittier Com has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 16,800 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 46,014 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.1% or 177,303 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Corp holds 0.01% or 14,171 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Management Ma has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Sei Communications invested in 0.01% or 27,563 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability owns 162,337 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability Corp New York, a New York-based fund reported 2,094 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

