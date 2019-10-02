Great West Life Assurance Company Maintains Holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG); Naples Global Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Corning (GLW) by $343,761 as Valuation Declined

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 6,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 31,342 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 24,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.82. About 530,388 shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 10,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 139,161 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, up from 128,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 5.30 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW)

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 58,969 shares to 368,442 shares, valued at $33.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 2,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,672 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability owns 20,993 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0.04% or 144,667 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 10,389 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research holds 41,796 shares. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 89 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability reported 34,735 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs holds 0.3% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 299,733 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 7,503 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 5,192 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,424 shares. Numerixs Technology owns 1,400 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 2,143 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 375 shares. 4,000 were accumulated by Cap Mngmt Ny.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.42% stake. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Co reported 16,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 707,538 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited, Kansas-based fund reported 100 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) Lp owns 330,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Allstate Corp owns 111,641 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs has 0.05% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 4.90 million shares. Foster Motley Inc invested in 21,835 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 4,192 shares. Bank & Trust holds 64,313 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lafayette Investments has 2.11% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 179,403 shares. Lincoln, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,370 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Com accumulated 7,151 shares. Westwood Group has 103,025 shares.