Great West Life Assurance Company Lowered Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $1.89 Million; Share Value Rose; Sheffield Asset Management Boosted Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position by $1.36 Million; Shares Declined

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 10,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 272,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.90 million, down from 283,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.47. About 677,694 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, up from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 388,305 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Llc owns 1.45% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 874,175 shares. Synovus reported 114 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 37,246 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 476,335 shares stake. Fisher Asset Limited Liability holds 558,799 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 69,047 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 186 shares. Reinhart reported 116,061 shares stake. 7,745 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 21,990 shares. Cookson Peirce And Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 102,940 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 882,255 shares. Cardinal Capital Ltd Liability Company Ct holds 5.34% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 4.77 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14,956 shares to 79,937 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 121,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp owns 0.79% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 284,623 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 38,424 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd has invested 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ameriprise Financial holds 1.03M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 11,000 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp reported 1.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.93% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Federated Invsts Pa owns 168,016 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt owns 180 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada holds 11,483 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pnc Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 489,371 shares. Aperio Ltd has 189,675 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc has 0.18% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,355 shares. Winslow Asset Incorporated invested 2.81% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 28,546 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. On Wednesday, September 4 LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 2.00M shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $570.87M for 31.01 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.